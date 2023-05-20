‘Seun Kuti Is Not Wrong For Slapping Police Officer’ – Sister

Motunrayo, the sister of Nigerian afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has claimed his brother is not wrong for assaulting a police officer.

Naija News recalls that the embattled singer was detained at the Lagos State Police Command after turning himself in on Monday, for slapping a police officer at the third mainland bridge.

Motunrayo in a video shared online insisted that Seun was innocent stressing that nobody intentionally slaps another person without any altercation.

She noted that everyone is currently taking sides with the police and people are angry over support for her brother.

Seun’s sister said police brutality wasn’t new to her family, adding that they are not afraid.

She said, “I don’t know why people are annoyed that I’m supporting my brother. You, people, are supporting the police, so I should follow you and support the police or what?

“I don’t think my brother is wrong. My brother is not wrong. Nobody gets up and just slap somebody without any altercation.”

Seun Kuti Named ‘General Overseer’ In Prison

Meanwhile, he has been dubbed the ‘General Overseer’ of his cell by fellow inmates, complete with a Bible as a symbol of his new role.

The coronation did not come without some initial resistance from the inmates.