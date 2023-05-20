Rita Edochie Speaks On Purported Divorce Between May and Yul Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has debunked reports of divorce between Yul Edochie and his first wife May.

Naija News reports that a few days ago, rumours made the rounds on social media that Yul and May are no longer together, resulting in him always sharing lovey-dovey moments with his second wife, Judy Austin, online.

However, Rita in a post via her Instagram page on Saturday, May 20, 2023, said there is no divorce between May and Yul.

According to her, those calling for the divorce of the couple are either not married or come from broken homes.

The thespian reiterated that May is the only known and verified wife of Yul and she would speak up after mourning her son, Kambilichukwu.

Rita also expressed appreciation to fans and followers who have shown concern for Edochie’s family.

She wrote: “No divorce between Queen May Edochie and her husband, Yul Edochie. My great people in the world, Queen May Edochie believes that any spell cast on the husband of her youth will surely expire someday.

“She will speak up after mourning her late son, Kambili. I still thank you all for your passionate love for our family and most especially the only verified and known wife of Yul Edochie, Queen May Edochie.

“I am convinced that those calling for her divorce are either not married or are from a broken home.”