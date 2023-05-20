Ooni Of Ife Officially Welcomes Seventh Wife, Opeoluwa Elizabeth

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has officially welcomed his seventh wife, Olori Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda, today, in a stylish traditional wedding ceremony.

In videos shared by City People TV, the new Queen was captured dancing after which she could be seen being ushered into the palace by women of the palace.

The ceremony was held on Friday night, May 19th at Ile Odua Palace, Ile-Ife.

In another video, the Ooni of Ife and his other queens could be seen welcoming the new Queen into the palace.

Naija News earlier reports that the palace reportedly sent out invitations to relatives and dignitaries to the wedding thanksgiving service and the reception of his new Queen, Olori Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda, which is slated to hold on Saturday, 20th of May, 2023.

The event will be preceded by the traditional entry of the Queen into the ancient and revered Ife Oodua Palace of Ile-Ife.

The wedding Thanksgiving is coming months after the prominent Yoruba monarch wedded his sixth wife, Princess Temitope Adesegun.