One Dies As Masquerade ‘Causes’ Road Accident In Anambra

One person died while others sustained injuries after a masquerade reportedly caused a road accident in Anambra State on Friday, May 19.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the incident happened at the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway between a BUA Cement Truck and a Santa/KC Motorcycle at Awkuzu Junction in the Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The accident reportedly involved four adult males and the Izaga Masquerade.

It was gathered that the Izaga masquerade escaped death when the motorcyclist carrying him was trying to overtake a truck but the long legs of the masquerade hit the truck which caused the other passenger on the same motorcycle to fall off and get crushed to death by the back tyre of the moving truck.

Reacting, the Anambra Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Corps (FRSC) Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi, attributed the cause of the crash to load violation while also noting that one of the male adults died in the crash.

“Four male adults were involved in the crash. One male adult was killed; one male adult was injured; while two male adults were rescued unhurt.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje Anambra State rushed the victim to Chira Hospital, Akwuzu where one male adult was confirmed dead; and his corpse was deposited at wisdom mortuary,” Irelewuyi noted.