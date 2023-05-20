Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 20th May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 20th May 2023.

The PUNCH: The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), some outgoing ministers and governors have embarked on last-minute appointments, investigations by Saturday PUNCH have revealed. Our correspondents also observed that Buhari and his ministers awarded contracts worth over N3.7tn in the dying embers of his regime.

The Guardian: “Life is pleasant. Death is peaceful. It’s the transition that’s troublesome.” That was how American author and professor of biochemistry, Isaac Asimov summarised the mystery called death. Yesterday, it was the turn of the family of the late Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, to experience the contrasting emotions that occasion such happenings as their patriarch and founder of First City Merchant Bank (FCMB) passed on at 89.

Vanguard: For two long nights between May 15 and 16, Kubwat and Fungzai villages in Mangu Local Government Area, LGA, of Plateau State were killing fields. Terrorists unleashed mayhem on the villages, razing houses and foodstuffs, and killed no fewer than 100 persons mostly women and children.

The Nation: The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) will on Monday delivery rulings on two applications by Peter Obi/the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar/the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking live streaming/televising of the proceedings of the court. The court gave indication to this effect on Friday after taking arguments from lawyers to parties in the application by Obi and the LP

Daily Trust: As the lifespan of the 9th House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila draws to an end, Daily Trust Saturday examines some of the landmark issues that shaped the outgoing parliament. The 9th House of Representatives which came into being on June 11, 2019, is to wind down on June 11, 2023, while the incoming 10th Assembly is billed for inauguration with a new set of leaders on June 13.

