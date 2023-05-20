Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 20th May 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 19th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N742 and sell at N745 on Friday 19th May 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N742 Selling Rate N745

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

With about 10 days to the inauguration of the next administration, the dollar has risen to N760 ahead of May 29.

Naija News understands that as at Thursday in Abuja, the dollar was changing for N760.

This is as politicians, majorly legislators scamper for hard currency, as the tussle for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly is ongoing.

This platform learnt from Daily Trust that ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Assembly, aspirants for the Senate presidency and House of Representatives speaker’s position have been reaching out to lawmakers-elect, allegedly with thousands of dollars, to get their votes during the election of principal officers.

It was reliable gathered from the report that lawmakers confirmed that even after the zoning arrangement by the All Progressives Congress (APC), aspirants for principal positions have not stopped dolling out dollars to their colleagues, as some insist on going ahead with their bids for the Senate presidency and speakership.

However, some Bureau de Change (BDC) operators told told Daily Trust that the dollar, which had in the last four weeks hovered around N735, went up to N760 in Abuja on Thursday.

According to them, the development has caused the dollar to rise by N12 the highest in recent times.