IPOB/ESN Or Nigeria, Where Does Your Loyalty Lies? – BMO Slams Ezekwesili For Criticizing Buhari

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has been asked to choose where her loyalty lies between the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Eastern Security Network (ESN), or the good people of Nigeria.

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) lampooned the former minister and asked her to make an ‘honest’ choice of where she belonged following her repeated criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued on Saturday, BMO chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, said it had become the norm for her to inundate the public space with “a noxious chemistry of bad-mouthing and ill-mannered pontification” in addressing Buhari.

Akinsiju said it is “more intriguing is her determination to express her opinion in the most vainglorious manner”.

BMO said citizens expect South-East leaders to condemn the killing of two personnel of the American Consulate in Anambra, but “Ezekesili decided to resort to attacking the President”.

The Nigerian leader’s media group berated Ezekwesili, adding that her refusal to come out strongly after the ambush “is clearly indicative of barefaced subterfuge”.

“Ezekwesili should declare where her loyalty lies; is it to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) or to the good people of Nigeria,” Akinsuji quipped.

He said the former World Bank Vice President’s conduct “smacks of the hypocrisy of desperately desiring to remove the speck in the other person’s eye”.

The BMO informed Ezekwesili that the Buhari administration, in recent years, made gains in its fight against banditry, terrorism, kidnapping etc.

“Even in the South East, we daily count the numbers of IPOB/ESN operatives either neutralised or arrested by security personnel,” the statement added.

During the week, former presidential aide Reno Omokri accused Ezekwesili of bias after the attack on the United States Embassy staff.

The social critic said it took the financial expert “less than an hour to enter the streets and dance naked” when Deborah Samuel was killed in Sokoto State.