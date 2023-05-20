Gift Orban Two Goals Away From Equaling Moses Simon’s Record At Gent

Nigerian forward Gift Orban will equal Moses Simon’s total number of goals for Gent if he scores two goals for the Belgian Pro League team tonight.

At 7:45 PM WAT later tonight, the Buffaloes and Cercle Brugge will compete in the Conference League playoff game at the Ghelamco Arena.

During the game, all eyes will be on in form Orban who transferred from Stabaek Fotball in Norway to the Belgian division in January. Orban’s main objective is to surpass Simon’s record in the ensuing five months.

Simon (21 goals) and Orban (19 goals), the Gent’s two highest scorers from Nigeria, are only two goals apart.

Simon made 136 appearances for Gent after joining from the Slovakian team AS Trencin in 2015.

Against Cercle Brugge, Gift Orban will also want to score more goals than his countryman for the Belgian side.

The 20-year-old striker is averaging one goal every 75 minutes. He scored 19 goals in 19 games this season in the Belgian Pro League and Europa Conference League.

“My duty as an attacker is to score in all positions,” Orban told RTBF.

“I want more. Every striker just wants to score. I live on goals.”

Due to Orban’s form this season, many major European teams have dispatched scouts to watch him play for Gent, but because he was only recently bought from the Norwegian team Stabaek at the end of January, Gent might not want to sell their most important player.

Gent would only be persuaded to sell for a substantial profit as Orban has a contract that goes through 2027. It is also well known that Orban is content to develop for a while in Belgium before considering elsewhere.

He will be allowed to represent the Super Eagles in the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Sierra Leone in June, according to several sources.