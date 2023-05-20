EFCC Speaks On Bawa Demanding $2 Million Bribe From Gov Matawalle

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declined to engage in a dispute with the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle.

This response follows the governor’s recent bribery allegations levelled against the Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Matawalle, during an interview with BBC Hausa, claimed that Bawa had demanded a $2 million bribe from him and questioned Bawa’s integrity.

He vowed to produce evidence of Bawa’s corruption once the Chairman leaves office, promising that others will also come forward with similar allegations.

The EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren in response to these allegations, compared the governor’s actions to a desperate man clutching at straws.

He maintained that the EFCC would not descend into an argument with a person who is under investigation for corruption.

The spokesperson also encouraged Matawalle to provide concrete evidence to support his accusations, rather than merely making claims.

He ended by alerting the public about potential escape plans by politically exposed persons accused of corruption as May 29 approaches, assuring that the EFCC is closely collaborating with international partners to prevent such escapes and bring those involved to justice.

Uwujaren said, “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a trending interview granted to the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, by Bello Muhammed Matawalle, governor of Zamfara State, where he allegedly made wild bribery allegations against the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa.”

“Matawalle’s recourse to mudslinging is symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at straws. But despite the irritation of his phantom claims, the Commission will not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state. If Matawalle will be taken seriously, he should go beyond sabre-rattling by spilling the beans – provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations.

“Again, the Commission wishes to alert the public about plans by some of the alleged corrupt politically exposed persons to flee the country ahead of May 29. The Commission is working in close collaboration with its international partners to frustrate these escape plans and bring those involved to justice.”