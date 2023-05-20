DJ Cuppy, Fiance Visit Her Parents Ahead Of Wedding

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola and his wife Nana Otedola have hosted their daughter, DJ Cuppy and her fiancé, Ryan Taylor at their residence.

Naija News reports that Cuppy via her social media shared photos of their visit on Saturday.

This is coming weeks after the controversial DJ unveiled her fiancé on social media last year. She said she got engaged to him just two days after they met.

In one of the photos, she dressed in matching outfits with her mum.

Taylor, a British boxer, took selfies with his future father-in-law.

DJ Cuppy, Taylor, Otedola and Nana also posed for photos together.

Taylor and fiancée have yet to announce their wedding date.

DJ Cuppy Visits Grandmother

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy has taken her social media to share a piece of advice with her fans after visiting her maternal grandmother.

Naija News reports that Cuppy in a photo shared on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter disclosed how delighted she felt after paying a visit to her maternal grandmother.

According to the 30-year-old DJ, visiting her grandmother reminded her of the importance of honouring the previous generations.

She also advised her followers to show respect and appreciation to the elders because it is a bridge that transports one to the future.

She tweeted, “Today I had the privilege of visiting my mum’s mum. Seeing my grandma reminded me of how important it is to honour our previous generations.

“When we show respect and appreciation for those who have come before us, we create a bridge to our past that we can carry with us into the future.”