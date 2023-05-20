Unknown Gunmen Kill Two Police Officers In Fresh Imo State Attack

At least two officers of the Nigeria Police Force were reportedly killed on Saturday morning at a community in Imo State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the slain policemen were on duty at a check point at Umudim very close to Okpala junction along Owerri/Aba road when the gunmen arrived in large numbers and began shooting sporadically.

Recall that unknown gunmen are said to have killed some cops at the same location about a month ago.

Sunday Sun quoted a source as saying that the gunmen “Came this morning and in about two vehicles, they sighted the police officers and opened fire on them, two of them died on the spot while another one was shot in his leg.”

However, confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relation Officer, Henry Okoye, said the hoodlums suspected to be members of the security arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Eastern Security Network (ESN) fled the scene after being confronted by a reinforcement team of the police.

According to the police spokesperson, some of the suspects escaped with bullet wounds during a gun battle with the officers.

“It is true that some hoodlums suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) shot at our men who were defending the properties of residents of the area,two of the officers died arrestors while another one was shot in the leg recuperating.

“They fled after they observed we have sighted their operational vehicle, some of them were hit with a bullet but escaped with it. We have already launched a manhunt for them in a bid to arrest all those involved”. Okoye said.

It would be recalled that three police officers were killed almost at the area (Okpala junction) last month, including a couple who run a fast food business.