AMVCA 2023: Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ Wins Best Indigenous Language Movie

Nigerian movie producer, director cum actor, Kunle Afolayan, has won the best indigenous language Movie/TV Series in (Yoruba) with his movie ‘Anikulapo’ at the ongoing Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, (AMVCA).

Naija News reports that the biggest nominees of the night included Anikulapo with 16 nods, followed by Brotherhood featuring in 11 categories, and Shanty Town with 11 nominations.

‘Anikulapo’ was nominated alongside the following movies;

Funmi Bank Anthony Abdullahi Abdulrasaq- Abebi Seranko Seniyan

Karamot Adeboye – Morenikeji

Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

Okusanya Bayonle Samson – Mr Raji

Ololade Tijani-Ebong – Ogeere

The event which is the 9th edition is currently being held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos with many celebrities in attendance.

Popular Nigerian TV and Radio host, IK Osakioduwa and Miss Universe 2019, South African Zozi Tunzi are the hosts for the event.