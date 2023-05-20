2026 World Cup: Super Eagles Of Nigeria To Know Group Opponents On July 12

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will know their World Cup 2026 group opponents on July 12, the date scheduled for the draw.

The 45th CAF Ordinary General Assembly will take place in Cotonou, Benin Republic, the evening before the draw, according to a statement from CAF on Friday.

Based on the CAF announcement, Africa would employ a one-stage World Cup qualification process for the tournament that will be staged in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.

This means that the existing three-round qualification process, which takes more than two years to complete won’t longer be used to determine African teams for the tournament.

Based on the new arrangement adopted by the CAF Executive Committee at its meeting on Thursday in Algiers, the 54 Member Associations will be divided into nine groups of six teams each.

The top team from each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup after Match Day 10. The games will be played in a round-robin format.

A Continental play-off will be held between the second-placed teams from each of the nine groups to determine which side advances to the second and final play-off, which will feature six teams from the other confederations.

To make up the 48 teams for the World Cup, the top two of these six will qualify for the tournament.

Matchdays one and two of the qualifications are slated to take place between November 13 and 21 of this year, while matchdays three and four are slated for June 2024. The qualifiers are expected to begin in November of this year. The final matchday schedule is set for October 6–14.

While the Continental play-off will take place between November 10 and 18, 2025, at a location that will be announced later, to fill a potential 10th African seat.