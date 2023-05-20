10th NASS: Minority Caucus Denies Backing Abass For Speaker

Elected members of minority parties for the forthcoming 10th House of Representatives, known as the “Greater Majority,” have rejected claims that they have endorsed a specific candidate for the Speaker’s position.

Rumours of their endorsement surfaced after a meeting between the caucuses, stakeholders, and the outgoing House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The group was reported to be aiming for consensus, which was misinterpreted by some media outlets as backing Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the endorsed candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In response to the rumours, the “Greater Majority” released a statement, signed by Secretary Hon. Ali Isa JC, disavowing any endorsement of Abbas and warning the media against spreading potentially misleading information.

“We hereby use this opportunity to categorically state that at no time did the minority caucuses endorse anyone,” the statement read.

It emphasized that the group’s meetings with Gbajabiamila and Abbas were part of their consultation process, with no promises made to any candidate.

The group further clarified, “Our caucuses will only make our choices known after we have concluded all necessary consultations and our choice will ultimately be based on what will be acceptable to the generality of Nigerians.”

The “Greater Majority” also announced a delay in their retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, now scheduled for May 31st to June 3rd, 2023.