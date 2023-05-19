“You Are Corrupt” – Matawalle Fires EFCC Boss Hours After Been Linked To N70 Billion Fraud

In a dramatic turn of events, the Governor of Zamfara State, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, has responded to accusations of embezzlement by accusing the head of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, of corruption.

This exchange arose following a statement from EFCC alleging that the Governor is under investigation for purportedly misappropriating more than 70 billion naira.

In retaliation, Governor Matawalle, in an interview with BBC, questioned Bawa’s integrity and urged him to resign for a fair investigation into the corruption charges levelled against him.

“Investigations are not forbidden, but they should be conducted fairly. I am not the only one with a bank account,” stated Governor Matawalle.

He also challenged Bawa to reveal all documentation he holds concerning his colleagues, and even himself, as he faces numerous allegations as well.

Insisting on Bawa’s stepping down, Matawalle mentioned potential witnesses ready to testify against the EFCC chief.

He alluded to certain unknown matters between himself and Bawa, indicating Bawa’s awareness of the potential consequences.

EFCC responded to these charges by encouraging Governor Matawalle to take any evidence of corruption against Bawa to the police.

Bawa, when contacted by the BBC, responded with a philosophical assertion, saying no human is entirely without faults. He welcomed any complaint about him, and any governor or minister, to be reported to the police.

_”If he [Governor Matawalle] sees that I have done something wrong, there are police and places where he can file a complaint,”said Bawa.