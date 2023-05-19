Why I Left Nollywood To Become Full-time Housewife – Actress Jennifer Eliogu

Veteran Nollywood actress, Jennifer Eliogu, has opened up on the reason she left the movie industry, despite being at the peak of her career.

Naija News reports that Jennifer, Eucharia Anunobi, RMD, Bimbo Akintola, Ramsey Noah, Gloria Anozie, Alex Usifo, and many others dominated Nollywood in the 90s.

The thespian, who took a break from acting, in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said she left her career to become a full-time housewife abroad.

According to Jennifer, she considers herself a mother hen and she is very protective of her children, hence she would not have left the kids for her career.

The actress also said she could not be selfish enough to choose her career over her two children who were in their formative years.

She said, “I wouldn’t have left my children for my career. They were young and I am a mother hen. I couldn’t be selfish enough to choose my career over my children.

“While I was abroad, I left my career and I was a full time housewife”

When asked about the speculation that her choice to leave Nollywood was because her husband is financially buoyant, Jennifer said she always ignores rumours and does not live by people’s validation.

“It is not that we don’t get shaken by those rumors but how you react to it. For me, silence is best, I don’t need validation from anybody as long on the right path”