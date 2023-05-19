Why Have You Not Made Chioma Africa’s Biggest Chef? – Maduagwu Questions Davido

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has urged Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido to invest in his wife, Chioma.

The thespian advised Davido to invest in a global cooking brand for his wife.

He argued that the singer could build his wife a world-class restaurant in Lagos with a branch in the UK.

Speaking via his Instagram page, Maduagwu noted that since David is a world-class singer he could always improve his wife’s brand by bringing his famous friends to her restaurant.

He wrote; “Dear David, my Chioma is now your wife, invest in her career by building her a World class restaurant in Lagos with a Branch in the UK. It is long overdue, you are one of the Biggest African singers.

“Why CHIOMA no fit be the Biggest CHEF in Africa? If you open a Magnificent Restaurant for her in Lagos, fly your Friends, Chris Brown, and other American stars to Lagos just to eat at her Restaurant.

Please, why doesn’t she make an International headline as Africa’s biggest Chef? You already have a Global brand, why don’t you make my CHIOM CHIOM a Global brand for Cooking too?”