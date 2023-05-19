VIDEO: ‘We Treated Police Officers That Raided Seun Kuti’s House Like Zombies’ – Sister

Motunrayo, the sister to embattled Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has claimed that the Lagos State Police Officers that came to search her brother’s house were humiliated.

Naija News recall0 that the musician had over the weekend attacked a police officer because he allegedly threaten to kill him and his family members.

Kuti on Monday reported to the Lagos State Police Command for an investigation, after which he was detained.

Taking to her Instagram page, Motunrayo shared a video of how their family members treated the police officers who came to search Seun’s house.

In the video, Seun Kuti was spotted at the entrance of his house in handcuffs while his family insisted on searching the police officers before granting them access to the house.

The police officers succumbed and they subsequently entered this singer’s apartment to conduct a search.

Seun’s sister added that the security officers were treated like zombies as they ordered them around.

She wrote: “We sef treated them like zombies, stand attention, empty your pocket, stand here first, commit you show no go that side o na there my juju dey”

Police Planning To Hold Secret Trial For Seun Kuti

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has accused the Nigerian police of holding a secret trial for Seun Kuti.

Speaking via a tweet on Thursday morning, the human rights activist alleged that the Nigerian secretly took Kuti without informing his lawyers.