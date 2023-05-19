Twin Sons Of Billionaire CEO, Elumelu Takes First Communion

The twin sons of billionaire businessman and chairman of Transcorp Plc, Tony Elumelu have had their first holy communion.

Elumelu made this known via his social media Friday after which he shared photos of himself and wife Awele and the boys.

Elumelu’s first and second children, Ogechukwu and Ogochukwu, also joined in the celebration and posed for photographs.

“First Holy Communion for T-Men,” Elumelu captioned his post.

The twin boys are the last children of Elumelu and wife out of seven.

Cheers As Police Officer’s Wife Births Triplet In Enugu

Meanwhile, An officer of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Enugu Command and his wife have just welcomed a set of triplets.

The police sergeant, Ochai Isaiah and his wife, Juliet Ochai, are now a family of seven as they already had two children, a boy and a girl.

Naija News learnt that the mother was delivered of the triplet, two boys and a girl at the Nigeria Police Clinic, located at the State Headquarters, GRA, Enugu.

The security personnel has been receiving congratulatory messages from his colleagues and superior officers just as the Commissioner of Police Enugu State Command, Ahmed Ammani, also visited the clinic on Tuesday.

During his visit, Ammani prayed for the family and commended the officer in charge of medical and her team for the successful delivery of the triplet and the safety of their mother.

While thanking God for the development, the police commissioner also prayed for God’s provision and preservation of the babies and family.

The State Police boss also encouraged the Officer in charge of Medical, CSP (Dr.) Blessing Isi Ijiomah and her team to keep up the good work and ensure excellent medical services delivery to Police personnel and members of the public.

He was joined in the visit by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Olasoji Akinbayo; the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration, ACP Hope Isiani Okereke and other Staff Officers of the Command, Naija News understands.