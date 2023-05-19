Turn The Challenges In The Country To New Opportunities – Aisha Buhari

The first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has urged the citizenry to turn the current challenges plaguing the country into new opportunities for the creation of a new Nigeria.

She spoke in Abuja on Thursday during the induction summit of wives of the newly elected governors organized by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The induction summit was aimed at building the capacities of the state governors’ wives and preparing them for the task of governance.

Buhari noted that the vision of creating a better Nigeria should be initiated by the states adding that through the first ladies, a foundation for a greater Nigeria could be laid.

She urged the politicians’ wives to ensure that they take action in promoting democracy and gender participation of women in politics.

She said, “While I thank the Almighty for his blessing in the last 8 years, I would like to remind the serving and incoming spouses of the executive governors to give more support to their husbands in order to ensure the delivery of good governance.

“We should remember that our duty, first, is to serve our communities, and to do so, we must remain committed to the development of a new Nigeria. The call to action is to take a lead in promoting democracy and gender participation of women in politics and governance.

“Let us try and turn our current challenges into opportunities for creating a new Nigeria that is safe, secure, and sustainable. On this note, I challenge all to remain focused, dedicated, and committed to the plight of our children and the nation.

“Our ‘renewed hope’ is a vision that requires capacity building and strategies for more impactful democratic change and inclusion. This summit is important in providing participants with opportunities to fine-tune their collective vision for more effective democratisation.”