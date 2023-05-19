Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 19th May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 19th May 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he does not own any house outside of Nigeria.

The President made this known on Thursday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while receiving Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom, Richard Hugh Montgomery, and his counterpart from Sri Lanka, Velupillai Kananathan.

Buhari said he made the issue of house ownership known to the King of England, King Charles III, during a meeting after the British monarch asked him if he had a house in England.

“In one of my meetings with King Charles III, he asked me an interesting question if I had a house in England, and I replied that I don’t have a house, not an inch, anywhere outside Nigeria,” President Buhari said.

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration date, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, May 25, confer the National Honours of GCFR and GCON respectively on President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima.

This was made known on Thursday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Committee during a World Press Conference in Abuja.

Mustapha during the press conference to bring the public up to speed on the programmes of activities planned for the 2023 Presidential Inauguration assured that nothing would stop the inauguration from taking place as planned.

Speaking about security arrangements for the inauguration, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungonu (retd), said all necessary things are already in place and arrangements have been concluded for the accreditation and issuance of passes and identity documents for all security agents.

He warned those who have no business around the vicinity of the event to steer clear but added that they are not envisaging any negative occurrence during the handover ceremony.

The suspended National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure on Thursday stormed the party’s national secretariat in Abuja and resumed duties.

Naija News understands Abure returned along with some other suspended national officers to assume their various positions.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s secretariat on the development, Abure justified his decision to return to the office by claiming the FCT High Court’s order suspending him can no longer be enforced because the party had appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal.

By implication, he claimed the high court no longer has jurisdiction over the matter.

Also, Abure denied allegations by the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the party that he collected 500 million Naira to endorse Godswill Akpabio for the seat of the 10th National Assembly Senate President.

Furthermore, he denied allegations that he is behind the attack on Apapa and his team at the Presidential Election Tribunal on Wednesday.

The factional National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa has insisted that he is fully behind the aspirations of the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi to win his case before the tribunal.

According to Apapa, a victory for Obi which would make him the President of Nigeria would automatically lead to a better life for him as well.

Naija News reports the embattled Apapa made the submission on Thursday during an interview with Arise TV, stressing that none of Peter Obi’s supporters can claim to be more obidient than him.

He argued that the votes he got for the party during the election is enough evidence of where his allegiance lies.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced an ongoing investigation into Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, for an alleged N70 billion fraud.

The anti-graft agency also confirmed that a former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman who was recently arrested over an alleged N22 billion fraud, remains in detention.

Addressing the press during a briefing, Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, responded to the recent allegations made by Governor Matawalle and urged Nigerians not to be swayed by his remarks.

Speaking through the Director of Public Affairs of the commission, Osita Nwajah, Bawa explained that the EFCC was not obligated to dignify Matawalle with a response, but it chose to do so in order to set the record straight.

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja has adjourned further proceedings on the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned the session to continue with pre-hearing matters and hear pending applications filed by the respondents.

Respondents in the case include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President-elect, Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During the adjournment, Justice Tsammani stated that the court would decide on the number of witnesses allowed for each party, allocate time for their presentation, and determine the duration of cross-examination.

He encouraged the parties to collaborate and reach agreements on further modalities to be adopted.

The National Population Commission (NPC) has revealed that it has spent about N200 billion for the preparation of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

Naija News reports that the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Kwarra, made this known while speaking at a breakfast meeting on Thursday.

Kwarra stated that the money spent was part of the N800 billion expected from the federal government as the total budget for the conduct of the population census.

He said the money included the cost of more than five years of preparing for the exercise, adding that about one million personnel have been recruited to conduct a credible and acceptable digital census.

The NPC boss also asserted that the cost of conducting a digital census was high as the commission would be procuring equipment and data needed for the exercise.

Kwarra, however, assured Nigerians of the commission’s commitment to ensuring a credible census.

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has reserved ruling till a later date on the request before it for the live broadcast of its proceedings.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel took the decision on Thursday after listening to the arguments of the lawyers of all the parties involved in the suit.

Naija News recalls the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar had approached the tribunal seeking the live broadcast of its proceedings which it claimed would enhance transparency.

However, the lawyers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as those of the President-elect who was the APC candidate in the election, Bola Tinubu have all opposed the move.

The factional National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has announced that he will once again storm the Presidential Petition Tribunal on Friday despite the harassment he faced on Wednesday.

Naija News recalls that Apapa who had earlier fought with members of the party over a seat in the courtroom was booed out of the court by supporters of the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure.

The court refused to recognize the two factions and adjourned the hearing to Friday, May 19.

However, speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Thursday, Apapa vowed to appear in court on Friday.

He also accused the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, and the suspended National Chairman, Julius Abure of allegedly sponsoring thugs to beat him out of the Presidential Petition Tribunal on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrashid Bawa has dared the Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle to expose him if he has facts against him.

Naija News recalls that on Wednesday, Matawalle had called for the resignation of the EFCC boss, saying that he has questions to answer on corruption issues.

The governor appealed to the federal government to probe Bawa and the activities of the commission under him.

He accused Bawa of corruptly enriching himself while asking the anti-graft boss to excuse himself and surrender for investigation.

Reacting to Matawalle’s allegations in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored on Thursday in Kaduna, Bawa noted that even though no human being was 100 percent clean, Matawalle should expose him if he has any fraud record against him.

He explained the commission have their peculiar ways of investigating corrupt leaders, adding that the alleged crime of one person shouldn’t be allowed to be linked to another innocent person.

