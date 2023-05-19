Tinubu’s Inauguration Will Be The Best Attended In Nigeria’s History – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said the forthcoming inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will be the best attended in the history of the country.

Naija News reports that Tinubu would be sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29 by the Chief Judge of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola.

Ten days before the event, Fani-Kayode took to his verified Twitter page on Friday, May 19, to assert that the entire world has lined up behind the President-elect, adding that Tinubu’s inauguration will be the best attended in the nation’s history.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) opined that no nation has refused to acknowledge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, adding that most countries have congratulated Tinubu.

According to Fani-Kayode, the ruling party has been vindicated by Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

He wrote: “The entire world has lined up behind our President-elect. His inauguration will be the best attended in our history.

There is not one nation that has refused to acknowledge the outcome of our pres. election. We have been vindicated & the war is over. Now is the time for peace.”

65 World Leaders To Attend Tinubu’s Swearing-In Ceremony

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has invited about 65 world leaders, including Heads of State, to grace the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29.

Naija News gathered that several African leaders had indicated their interest in attending the inauguration ceremony which would take place at Eagle Square, Abuja.

In a chat with The Punch, a director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said 65 world leaders from Africa, Europe, and America are expected at the swearing-in ceremony.

He also stated that past presidents, diplomats, heads of international organisations and prominent Nigerians, and representatives of foreign governments and agencies are expected at Tinbu’s inauguration.