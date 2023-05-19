Super Eagles Prospect Kingsley Ehizibue Sidelined For 6-Month

Nigerian defender, Kingsley Ehizibue has been sidelined for six months after he successfully underwent a surgery to replace a ligament in his right knee.

This means that the 27-year-old defender who currently plays for an Italian Seria A club Udinese, will miss Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone on June 18.

Although Ehizibue was born, raised in Germany, and represented the Netherlands at the age grade level, he chose to represent Nigeria since he was born to Nigerian parents.

The first time he was invited to join the Super Eagles of Nigeria was in 2020 but couldn’t do so due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“On weeks like this, when I see everyone’s gone away on international duty, I think, ‘Oh man, I need to do something to change this!’ I don’t want to be left here training with just 10 other guys,” Kingsley Ehizibue told GOAL in March.

“Even just for that reason, I’m desperate to get called up!”

The Udinese full-back has excelled in Italy this season, and it is expected that he will be selected for the squad’s upcoming AFCON qualifier against the Leone Stars. But that won’t happen due to his recent surgery.

He has six months to recover from the surgery which means that there is a high chance that he would not be part of the Super Eagles squad that will travel to Ivory Coast for the AFCON if the country qualifies.