Presidential Tribunal Picks Date To Rule On Peter Obi’s Request For Live Transmission Of Proceedings

The presidential election tribunal has fixed a date to deliver its ruling on whether or not to grant the request by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi for the live broadcast of proceedings of the court.

Naija News reports the Chairman of the court, Justice Haruna Tsammani, fixed May 22, to rule on the application.

It would be recalled that Obi and his party had through their lawyers represented at the resumed hearing on Friday by Awa Kalu (SAN) filed an application asking for the proceedings of the tribunal to be broadcast on live TV.

However, the respondents in the case asked the tribunal to dismiss the application.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) through its counsel, Mr Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), counsel to Sen. Bola Tinubu and Mr Kashim Shettima, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), and counsel to the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) all filed in opposition to the application for the live broadcast and urged the court to dismiss the application as it was a strange one.

After hearing all the parties involved in the case, Justice Tsammani, fixed May 22, to rule on the application and also advised all the counsels to put heads together and agree on how many witnesses each would call and the time to be allotted to each counsel to canvass their argument.