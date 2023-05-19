Premier League Player And Manager Of The Season Nominees 2023

The Premier League has announced the nominees for the Player of the Season, the young player of the Season, and the Manager of the Season for the 2022-2023 campaign.

These are the set of individuals who have influenced their teams the most in the outgoing campaign which is expected to end on May 28.

The three major categories of the end-of-the-season award are sponsored by different brands and named after the brands. EA Sports is sponsoring the player of the season category, Barclays is sponsoring the Manager of the Season, and Hublot is sponsoring the young player of the Season.

EA Sports Player of the Season nominees

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

3. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

4. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

5. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

6. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

7. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Hublot Young Player Of the Season Nominees:

1. Sven Botman (23-year-Old, Newcastle United)

2. Moises Caicedo (21-year-old, Brighton)

3. Erling Haaland (22-year-old, Manchester City)

4. Alexander Isak (23-year-old Newcastle United)

5. Alexis Mac Allister (24-year-old, Brighton)

6. Gabriel Martinelli (21-year-old, Arsenal)

7. Martin Odegaard (24, Arsenal)

8. Bukayo Saka (21, Arsenal)

Barclays Manager Of The Season Nominees

1. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

2. Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton)

3. Unai Emery (Aston Villa)

4. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

5. Eddie Howe (Newcastle United)

6. Marco Silva (Fulham)

How To Vote For The Premier League Player, Young Player, and Manager Of The Season

To vote for the Premier League player of the season on or before Monday, May 22, visit the EA SPORTS website. For other categories, visit the Premier League’s official website.

“The public votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed on Saturday, 27 May”, the Premier League revealed on its official website on Thursday, May 18.