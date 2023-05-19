Peter Obi Wasn’t Legitimate Enough To Become The Presidential Candidate Of The Labour Party – Bashir Ahmad

The special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communications, Bashir Ahmad has opined that Peter Obi wasn’t legitimate enough to have emerged as the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

He accused Obi of running away from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Labour Party where he emerged as the presidential candidate.

Ahmad however submitted that time was already against Obi when he defected to the Labour Party and under normal circumstances, he should not have emerged as the party’s presidential candidate.

“Frankly, even Peter Obi, according to our amended Electoral Act, wasn’t legitimate enough to become the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. When he ran away from PDP and joined Labour Party the time was not favored him to do so. But to them, everything is run by emotion,” Ahmad wrote on Twitter on Friday.

His observation comes at a time a Federal High Court in Kano, led by Justice M N Yunusa, has invalidated the candidacies of Abia State’s Governor-elect Dr. Alex Otti and all other Labour Party (LP) candidates in both Abia and Kano states.

Naija News recalls that Otti, the governorship candidate of LP in Abia State won the election held in March, 2023.

The court determined that the process leading to these candidates’ selection was not in line with the requirements laid out in the 2022 electoral act.

In the suit No FHC/KN/CS/107/2023, brought forth by Mr. Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the court ruled the Labour Party’s failure to submit its membership register to INEC at least 30 days before their primaries invalidated the selection process.