Peter Obi, Julius Abure Arrive Presidential Election Tribunal (Photos)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure, have arrived at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Also, some members of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council and party supporters were also spotted in court to witness the continuation of proceedings.

The factional national chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa, was also seen in court days after he was booed and humiliated by supporters of the LP candidate, popularly known as Obidients.

See the photos.

Recall that there was a mild drama on Wednesday morning at the tribunal as the LP factional chairman was booed and humiliated out of the premises of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday by party supporters.

Naija News reports that Apapa was immediately taken into protective custody by men of the Nigeria Police following an attempt by party supporters to attack him.

Upon his arrival at the Court of Appeal, Apapa confronted the Director-General of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, over the sitting arrangement in court.

The situation was brought under control after the intervention of the Secretary of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, Josephine Ekperobe. However, things became heated again after the court adjourned the proceedings till Friday, May 19.