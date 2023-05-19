Nothing Wrong With Akpabio Meeting LP, NNPP National Chairmen – Sani

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has said there is nothing wrong with Senator Godswill Akpabio meeting with the leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Labour Party (LP).

Naija News reported that the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Senate presidency of the 10th National Assembly met the NNPP acting National Chairman, Abba-Kawu Ali, on Wednesday.

Akpabio also met with the LP national chairman, Julius Abure, at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, in a bid to secure the backing of the opposition parties for his Senate Presidency ambition.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, Sani opined that there is nothing wrong with Akpabio consulting with opposition parties to lobby for votes for the Senate Presidency election.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State needs the support of the opposition parties, saying that the votes of APC Senators alone can’t guarantee him the seat.

He wrote: “There is nothing wrong with Akpabio going to LP or any other party to lobby for votes; looking at the situation on the ground, with the Kalu and Yari factor, APC votes alone can’t guarantee him the seat. In fact where the opposition tilt is the strong determinant.”