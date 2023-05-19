Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 19th May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 19th May 2023.

The PUNCH: About 65 world leaders, including Heads of State, have been invited to grace the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who will be sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29. Also expected at the nation’s seventh transition ceremony are past presidents, diplomats, heads of international organisations and prominent Nigerians and representatives of foreign governments and agencies

The Guardian: President Muhammadu Buhari made a solo pledge to the aviation community pre-2015. It was to deliver a befitting national carrier in the status of Nigeria Airways in its heydays. Six months into the administration came Captain Hadi Sirika as Minister of States for Aviation, and later, a full-fledged Minister of Aviation. Like Buhari was to the presidency, Sirika was perceived as a breath of fresh air to local aviation administration.

Vanguard: The 5-day warning strike embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, entered the second day today, as patients expressed frustration over their inability to receive treatment in public hospitals

The Nation: The Presidential Transition Council (PTC) yesterday rolled out a programme for the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as President and Vice President on May 29. The president-elect will be conferred with the highest national award of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and vice president-elect will get second highest national award the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ahead of their oaths taking four days later.

Daily Trust: Ahead of the inauguration of the next administration, the US dollar has risen to N760 as politicians, including contenders for the presiding officers of the National Assembly, scamper for the foreign currency. The inauguration of the next administration will be held on May 29, 2023. It is expected that the 10th Assembly will be inaugurated on June 13 after a proclamation letter by the new president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.