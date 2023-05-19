NASS To Bend Rules For Tinubu, Adamu To Physically Witness Assembly Voting Pattern – Source Reveals

There are strong indications that the conventional rules of the National Assembly might be altered to allow the incoming President, Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu to witness the voting process of the 10th Assembly.

Naija News gathered from Vanguard that a reliable source from the house has revealed that to this end, the Clerk of the National Assembly might make minor changes to the conventional rules of the legislature to allow their attendance.

According to the source, who is said to be close with the workings of the National Assembly, they have gotten strong evidence that the clerk of the assembly has been directed to make some changes to allow Tinubu and Adamu to be physically present during voting for principal positions in the 10th assembly.

The source disclosed that “We have received strong evidence regarding information that the Clerk may have been directed to pave the way for the newly sworn-in president as well as the national leadership of the APC to be physically present on the inauguration day.

“The thinking is that maybe their presence can intimidate lawmakers as they make last-minute moves to elect their leaders. For those of us who have been there two or three times, we are just watching how this strange style will succeed.

“All we have known before now has been the practice where only lawmakers are allowed into the hallowed chamber. Even our guests are asked to exit and go to the gallery. So we don’t know why this is being planned but it will shock them.

“Even in their party, they are facing stiff opposition in their plans to impose Abass, let alone those of us in the greater minority. What they are banking on is the enormous powers vested in the Clerk to conduct the proceedings on that day.

“We gathered that shortly after the dismal outing at the Transcorp Hilton on Wednesday night where they wanted to use an expected majority to endorse Abass, they have not slept and that’s the reason for this game plan.”

It would be recalled that the APC National Working Committee(NWC) had zoned the Senate presidency to the South-South and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the North-West.

While, it announced Senator Godswill Akpabio as its consensus candidate for Senate presidency and Senator Jibrin Barau, as his deputy, the party zoned the Speakership of the House of Representatives to a Kaduna lawmaker, Tajudeen Abbas, while Ben Kalu, from South-East, clinched the Deputy Speaker slot.