‘My Heart Is Heavy With Pain’ – Peter Obi Reacts To Fresh Plateau Attacks

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has condemned the fresh attacks on several communities in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Naija News reported a member of the House of Representatives, Solomon Marren, had revealed that no fewer than two hundred people have been killed in the last three days in the local council.

In a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday night, Obi expressed sadness over the report of the killing, including women and children, in the area.

The LP flagbearer stated that the incessant acts of killing, kidnapping, maiming, and other acts of terrorism in the North Central state must be condemned by every Nigerian.

The former Governor of Anambra, however, urged the security agencies and the government to rise to the occasion of arresting the frightening gradual descent into anarchy.

Obi also appealed to the security agencies to do more in their efforts in tackling this monster of insecurity to avoid a situation where the entire nation may be uninhabitable with time.

The statement reads: “The different reports of violent and criminal acts across the country have remained a source of serious worry to Nigerians. The reports of violent attacks by gunmen in the Mangu council area of Plateau State, where many lives, including women and children, have been lost come with grave concern.

“These incessant acts of killing, kidnapping, maiming, and other acts of terrorism must be condemned by every Nigerian. I most sincerely urge the security agencies and the government to rise to the occasion of arrest this frightening gradual descent into anarchy.

“Human lives must be treated with every sacredness it deserves, and no Nigerian deserves to die in such a mindless manner. I respectfully appeal to the security agencies to do more in their efforts in tackling this monster of insecurity to avoid a situation where the entire nation may be uninhabitable with time.

“In the long run, building Nigeria’s economy and productively engaging our youthful populace, will tear down the walls of ethnic and religious division among us, and reduce the level of insecurity. My heart is heavy with pain while thinking of all the victims, including the dead, the injured and those displaced from their homes. My condolences go to the families and the people of Plateau State.

“I remain in earnest prayers for a better Nigeria and sincerely call that we all rise to the challenges of building a new Nigeria where everyone will be safe to live and thrive in any part.“