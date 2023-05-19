Man Narrowly Escapes Death After Booing Lamidi Apapa In Court (Photos)

Human Rights activist and Labour Party (LP) supporter, with the Twitter handle, SarkiB, has expressed appreciation to God after escaping death in a ghastly accident.

Naija News reports that the supporter in a post via Twitter, revealed how he cheated death on his way to Nasarawa State after boing the factional chairman of LP, Lamidi Apapa in court on Wednesday.

He noted that his car was damaged beyond repair but he came out hale and hearty.

Recall that Apapa had laid a curse on the person that removed his cap in court, hence, some netizens stormed SarkiB’s comment section mocking him.

He tweeted: “I cheated death today. I left Abuja after making sure Apapa Lamidi collect wotowoto at the court. On my way to Lafia-Nasarawa State I had an accident. My car is just beyond repair. I thank God I came out alive.

“All those idiots coming to my TL and drop nonsense about Karma we go meet tomorrow. If dem born Apapa well make him come court tomorrow”

I Have Never Said I Am The Labour Party National Chairman

Meanwhile, Lamidi Apapa has denied ever claiming to be the national chairman of the party.

Apapa claimed that he is only the acting national chairman of the Labour Party and there is no controversy about his role in the party as many people are painting it to be.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview with Arise TV, the embattled Apapa maintained that should Julius Abure be successful in clearing the court cases against him, he is fully welcome to take his position as the LP national chairman.