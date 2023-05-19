Labour Party’s Crisis Worsen As Another Member Seek To Be National Chairman

The ongoing power struggle within the Labour Party (LP) took a fresh turn as Mr Callistus Uju Okafor, the party’s former Deputy Chairman, turned to the Supreme Court of Nigeria to affirm him as the rightful party Chairman.

Okafor, who stepped into the role of Chairman following the death of the former leader, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, in December 2020, is contesting the legality of his removal from the position.

He maintains that the party’s constitution still recognizes him as the acting National Chairman.

“I am the only acting National Chairman of the Labour Party. Every other person parading himself as such is fake. Lamidi Apapa and Abure are both fake,” Okafor declared during a press briefing in Abuja.

According to Okafor, his case is solidified by a consent judgement that previously acknowledged his ascension to the position.

Okafor insists that Julius Abure, who has claimed the title of Chairman, does not have the legal standing to hold the role and has overstepped his boundaries by conducting an illegal convention and primaries for the Labour Party.

In his appeal to the Supreme Court, Okafor requests that the court nullify all actions taken by Abure in his capacity as Chairman and declare them void.

He is also asking for the court to recognize his own party’s membership list.

The Supreme Court is yet to issue a ruling on Okafor’s claims.