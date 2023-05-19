I Have Not Had Sex In Five Years – Nollywood Actress Cries Out

Nollywood actress, Olaide Oyedeji has cried out over her inability to be intimate with someone for over five years.

The actress via her social media page recently made known her predicament.

Apparently, her abstinence from s3xual activity is not due to self-will as she asked God to give her a s3x partner.

She lamented that she was tired of being celibate.

The thespian said, “Oh God I’ve not had s*x in 5 years. Please help me, Lord”.

Recall that Oyedeji, some couple of weeks ago, shared videos in a medical facility in Lagos, Nigeria, where she underwent butt enlargement surgery to enhance her derriere.

Despite experiencing excruciating pain from the procedure, the actress vowed to disturb the online community with her new ‘asset’.

She went as far as nicknaming herself ‘Honeybun’, noting ‘bum was life’ while expressing gratitude to her doctor for a job well done.

Weeks after the procedure, Olaide constantly flaunted her acquired booty on a daily basis via her official social media page.