‘Graceful African Woman’ – Yul Edochie Hails Judy Austin

Nollywood actor and movie producer, Yul Edochie was on Friday captured singing the praises of his second wife, Judy Austin.

The actor via his Facebook page uploaded a video of Judy Austin getting glammed up.

The father of four hailed his wife for being naturally beautiful and for being a graceful African woman.

Sharing a video of Judy Austin, Edochie wrote: “IJELE ODOGWU. Judy Austin. Naturally beautiful and graceful African woman”.

Yul Edochie Returns To Movie Location

Meanwhile, Yul Edochie, has returned to the movie location, weeks after the death of his son, Kambilichukwu Edochie.

Although his first wife, May Edochie is yet to return to social media, Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin have moved on with their lives.

Naija News reports that Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, a close friend of Judy, took to her Instagram page on Tuesday night, to share a video of herself with Yul Edochie and other crew members on a movie set.

According to Sarah, the new movie titled ‘Local Hot Cake’ is produced by Judy and directed by Yul Edochie.

She wrote:“We are cooking something beautiful for you all On the set of LOCAL HOT CAKE Produced by lJELE herself @judyaustin1 Directed by Odogwu @yuledochie Anticipate”