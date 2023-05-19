Gov Adeleke Dissolves Uniosun Governing Council

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on Friday, May 19, approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Osun State University (Uniosun), Osogbo.

The development was confirmed in a statement signed and released today by the State Head of Service, A. Aina.

Naija News understands that the Mallam Yusuf Alli-led university board got appointed in 2016 under the administration of the state’s former Governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

The same board was reappointed by the immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, after completing its first 5-year tenure.

The letter issued on Friday commended the past governing council for their contribution to the development of the varsity.

It reads: “The Governor of Osun State, Senator Demola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Osun State University with immediate effect.

“While thanking the Council members for their selfless service and commitment to the University, the governor equally appreciates them immensely for their contributions to the development of the University in particular and the State at large and wishes them the best in their future endeavours.”