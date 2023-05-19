Ex-Sunshine Stars Striker To Play In Europa Conference League Next Season

Former Sunshine Stars Of Akure striker Franklin Sasere will play in the UEFA Europa Conference League next season based on the progress his team, FC Vaduz has made so far this season.

Franklin Sasere’s team beat FC Balzers 4-0 on Wednesday to win the Liechtenstein Cup. After the triumph, the 24-year-old Nigerian striker expressed his eagerness to take part in the third tier of European club competition.

Tim Väyrynen, Tunahan içek, Lars Traber, and Cedric Gasser scored in FC Vaduz’s 4-0 win over FC Balzers to grab their Conference League spot.

Since joining Vaduz from the Swiss team Lugano in 2022, Franklin Sasere has been an important member of the team, scoring twice in two cup games.

The former Sunshine Stars striker contributed to his team’s early-season qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League with two goals and two assists in six matches.

The team made history by being the first Liechtenstein club to ever qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage after defeating Rapid Wien away in Austria.

Though Vaduz are a Liechtenstein club, they are competing in the Swiss Challenge League. They are currently positioned ninth overall.

Since Vaduz’s place is already guaranteed in the Europa Conference League ahead of next season, Franklin Sasere is looking forward to another adventure in Europe after failing to hit his target during this season’s group rounds.

On Thursday, May 18, Sasere took to his Twitter page to tweet, “Another trophy in my cabinet and a place in Europe next season guaranteed. God is the greatest”.

FC Vaduz’s next league game is an away match against FC Wil on Saturday. The match will kick off at 17:00.