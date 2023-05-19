Enugu Gov-elect, Mbah Slams NYSC With N20 Billion Suit Over Fake Certificate Issues

A N20 billion suit has been filed against the National Youth Service Corps at the Federal High Court, over alleged conspiracy, deceit, and misrepresentation of facts.

Naija News earlier reported that the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) , Brig Gen YD Ahmed, disclosed that the discharge certificate being paraded by Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah, was not issued by the agency.

Reiterating its stand, the NYSC DG, on Friday while featuring on Arise TV’s breakfast programme, said what the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain is parading as NYSC certificate is fake.

He noted that “He came to me and I called my director to confirm the certificate and we discovered that the certificate was fake and I told him…I wonder how elites who have gone to school will resort to black market certificates.

“Everyone knows how we issue our certificate in NYSC we don’t give it in hotel rooms or houses.”

Justice Inyang Ekwo had on Monday, upon a motion ex-parte by Mbah’s counsel, Mr Emeka Ozoani (SAN), sequel to the lawsuit stopped NYSC from disclaiming Mbah’s certificate.

In the suit, Mbah is equally seeking a declaration that he participated in the NYSC scheme with a call-up letter number FRN/2001/800351; Lagos code LA/01/1532 and upon completion was issued a certificate of National Service No. A808297.

The governor-elect claimed that the corp’s refusal that his certificate of service was not issued by them is untrue, incorrect, and a move that constitutes an act of conspiracy.

He alleged that the corps conspired by fraudulent design suppressed and misrepresented facts in the supposition that his certificate of national service with number A808297 was not issued by them.

He also wants a declaration that the defendants were negligent and maliciously misrepresented facts, which facts the defendants know or ought to know as untrue and ought reasonably to have foreseen that damages would flow from such negligent misrepresentation of material facts.

An affidavit in support of the motion on notice deposed by Ms Grace Udeagha, stated among others, that Mbah, after graduating in law from the University of East London in 2000, returned to Nigeria.

She also deposed in the affidavit that as a prerequisite to practice as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Mbah applied and was admitted into the Bar Part I programme of the Nigerian Law School.

Udeagha, as well deposed that the plaintiff upon completing the Bar Part I exam had to wait for the Bar Part II programme.

“That the plaintiff in view of the above was called up for the NYSC and was deployed to Lagos State, with the following particulars: Mbah Peter Ndubuisi; Call up letter No 01134613; reference No NYSC/FRN/2001/800351.

“That the plaintiff in the course of his NYSC programme aforesaid and after six months of NYSC, the Nigerian law School scheduled the commencement of the Bar Part II programme usually called Bar Finals.

“The plaintiff was offered admission to the Nigerian Law School by a letter dated June 20, 2002, the plaintiff applied to the State Director, NYSC, for deferment of NYSC year 2001/2002.

“Pursuant to paragraph 12 the NYSC directorate headquarters vide Ref: NYSC/DHQ/CM/M/27 approved the plaintiff’s application for deferment of NYSC Ref: LA/01/1532 of Aug.6, 2002.

“That the plaintiff upon completion of his NYSC service, was issued the NYSC certificate No. A808297 dated Jan.6, 2003, certifying that he completed the one year of NYSC from Jan.7, 2002, to Jan.6 ”.

A date for hearing the motion is yet to be fixed by the court.