Buhari, AGF Shuns Suit Seeking To Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) on Friday shunned a hearing in a suit seeking to stop the inauguration of the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29.

Buhari and the AGF who are the first and second respondents in the suit instituted by a former presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuro refused to have any legal representation at the hearing of the suit at the Court of Appeal Abuja, despite being served with hearing notice.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which conducted the 2019 presidential election urged the court to throw out the case.

The electoral body who is the third respondent described Owuru’s claim as frivolous, baseless, irritating and unwarranted.

Speaking via it’s counsel, Hassan Halilu, INEC faulted the claims of Owuru and urged the Court of Appeal to dismiss it with heavy cost on the ground that the suit lacked merit.

On his part, the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who joined the suit as an interested party at the Court of Appeal, argued that the claims of Owuru to the 2019 presidential election were not only strange but also baseless, frivolous and unmeritorious.

Tinubu, through his counsel, Adelani Ajibade from the Chamber of Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, told the three-man panel of the Court of Appeal that the purported constitutional rights being claimed and asserted by the former presidential candidate had been extinguished by a Supreme Court judgment which nullified his petition filed against the 2019 presidential election.