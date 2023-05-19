BBNaija Stars, Venita Akpofure, Yemi Cregx Emerge Best Dressed At AMVCA Cultural Day

Big Brother Naija Stars, Venita Akpofure and Yemi Cregx on Thursday night, emerged as ‘Best Dressed’ at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023 cultural day.

Naija News reports that the two reality TV star showcased adorable styles and cultural pride with their stunning outfits.

Venita was captured in a beautiful pink tailored Urhobo dress and a large gele (headwrap) that adorned her head.

She wore lovely red beads on her ears, neck, and wrist that also celebrate the tradition and beauty of Urhobo culture.

The outfit of the Venita was also dramatic as it made a bold statement, and glided across the red carpet.

On the other hand, Yemi Cregx embraced the Yoruba culture, while rocking a striking red-on-red agbada ensemble.

The red fabric was adorned with embroidery, and Yemi also complimented the outfit with dark shades and beaded accessories.

Ooni Of Ife’s Adopted Daughter, Elizabeth Marks 40th Birthday

In other news, the adopted daughter of the Ooni of Ife and wife of billionaire businessman Tein Jack, Elizabeth Jack Rich has described her new chapter as an age of peace, tranquility, and positivity.

Elizabeth via her Instagram page reflected on her life’s journey, stating that it has been wonderful thus far and she is grateful for the endless grace and protection.

She also expressed gratitude for her past experience, adding that she is intrigued and excited about a new journey into another decade as she prepares for life and all the positivity it has to offer.