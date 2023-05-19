Anambra: Victims Abducted After Killing Of US Officials Rescued

The Anambra State Police Command has announced the successful rescue of those abducted following an ambush on a U.S. Embassy convoy.

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, provided an update on the situation in a statement released on Friday morning.

“In the early hours of today, 19/5/2023, joint security forces rescued unhurt the two remaining victims abducted. Operations are still ongoing and further details shall be communicated,” said the spokesperson.

The convoy was attacked on May 16 while travelling on the Atani/Osamela road in the Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State.

The U.S. delegation, composed of both Nigerian and American officials, was on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in the Ogbaru LGA.

The police attributed the attack to members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN)/Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and confirmed that nine individuals had tragically lost their lives.

The victims included Jefferson Obayuwane (a retired DSS personnel), Sunday Prince Ubong, Ekene Nweke, Hassan Etila, Avwuvie Kaye, and four police officers: Bukar A. Kabuiki, Emmanuel Lukpata, Friday Morgan, and Adamu Andrew.

The police further confirmed that the bodies of the deceased had been recovered and were being held in a morgue.