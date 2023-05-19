511 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender As Troops Rescue Chibok Girl

No fewer than five hundred and eleven (511) Boko Haram terrorists and their families reportedly relinquished themselves to troops of the Nigerian Army in recent operations in the country’s Northern region.

Details of different operations carried out by the troops were disclosed in a statement released on Thursday, May 18 by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, Naija News reports.

One of the developments during the separate offensives operations is the rescue of a Chibok schoolgirl. The young lady rescued identified herself as one of the female teens abducted in 2014 at the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State.

The army statement revealed the figure of the surrendered terrorists and their family members, including 99 adult males, 161 adult females, and 251 children.

According to Danmadami, troops neutralized at least twenty-six (26) Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), and arrested 25 terrorists’ logistics suppliers, one terrorist’s spy, and one Boko Haram terrorist during one of the operations.

In a details document, the command headquarters revealed that all recovered items, apprehended suspects, and rescued Chibok school girl have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action while the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP fighters were profiled and equally handed over to the appropriate authority.

Below is the full statement:

PRESS BRIEFING BY DIRECTORATE OF DEFENCE MEDIA OPERATIONS ON ARMED FORCES OF NIGERIA’S MILITARY OPERATIONS ON 18 MAY 2023

Good morning senior officers, officers and gentlemen of the press. On behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, I welcome you all once again to the Defence Headquarters conference room for the fortnightly briefing on troops’ activities and operational successes being recorded in the various operational theatres within the 6 geo-political zones of the Country. In the past 2 weeks, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant results recorded. The brief will therefore cover operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies conducted in addressing the various security challenges across the Country between the period of 4 – 18 May 2023.

NORTH EAST ZONE

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the North East zone of the country have sustained the offensive against terrorists and other criminal elements within the zone through intense ground and air operations, which yielded tremendous successes. Between 3 to 12 May 2023, troops conducted offensive and clearance operations at terrorist enclaves and camps at different locations in the Sambisa forest and villages within Bama, Damboa, Gwoza and Kaga Local Government Areas of Borno State.

In these operations, troops had several fierce encounters with Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists during which 15 terrorists were neutralized while others fled with gunshot wounds. During the operations, troops recovered 10 AK47 rifles, 8 SMGs, 15 grenades, 2 pump action guns, 1 LMG gun, 1 Ma rifle, 2 AA barrel, 12 dane guns, 25 AK47 magazines, 2 double barrel guns, 3,896 rounds of .50 inch, 1,802 rounds of 12.7mm x 19, 1,475 rounds of 9mm, 86 rounds 12.7mm x 108mm API, 183 rounds of shilka, 60 rounds of 40mm BGL, 2 rounds of 7.62mm x 39 B/SP, 34 cartons of sig pistol ammo, 124 RPG bombs, 50 x 36 hand grenade, 5 SMK bombs, 13 RPG tubes, 8 x 76mm bombs, 130 smoke grenades (teargas), 13 x PG 42 grenade and 247 rounds x 38mm SMK bombs. Others include 15 RPG tail pin, 245 rounds of 7.62mm special, 148 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1 G3 skeletal weapon, 2 AK47 working parts, 2 mortar bombs, 2 x 60mm mortar tubes, 1 shoulder grenade launchers, 8 propeller charge (155 gun), 2 vickers MBT bore sighting equipment, 1 charger for 125mm, 4 RKT 73mm PG9 base, 3 fuse for 105, 2 scrap for AK47 rifle (police type), 1 scrap FN magazine, 194 fuse for 122mm D30 HW bombs, 41 fuse for 155mm bombs, 20 fuse for 82mm mortar, 5 illum fuse, 1 tripod stand, 6 non-electric detonators, 1 toolbox containing several weapon parts, 1 SPG stand, 1 lister generator, 1 welding machine, 1 water heater, 1 exhaust, 3 mortar base plates, large quantities of Improvised Explosive Device making materials and terrorist flag.

Also on 12 May 2023 troops on fighting patrol came in contact with terrorists at Fadondiya in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State and following the firefight, the terrorist fed. Troops exploited the general area and recovered 2 Gun Trucks, 2 AA gun, 1 RPG tube, 2 AK47 rifles, 1 RPG bombs, 387 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 440 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammo, 364 rounds of 7.62 x 50mm (NATO) and 3 buffalo GT tyres. Furthermore, between 4 to 12 May 2023, troops arrested 25 Boko Haram /Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists logistics suppliers at different locations within the theatre of operations and recovered 75 bags of fertilizers, 7 vehicles, 2 drums of Premium Motor Spirit, 6 gallons of engine oil, 7 drums of water, 3 bags of grains, 3 bags of salt, 1 carton of maggi seasoning, 12 hose cables, 8 new tyres, 1 carton of bulbs, 13 bicycle chains, 15 bicycles free wheels, 25 mobile phones, 12 air pumps, 4 brakes, 7 pedals and the sum of Sixty Nine Thousand Five Hundred and Twenty Naira (N69,550.00) only amongst other items.

Equally, on 6 May 2023, troops on fighting patrol rescued one Saratu Dauda, one of the adopted Chibok School girls on serial 10 of the list. Furthermore, on 8 May 2023, 34 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and family members comprising 6 adult males, 14 adult females and 14 children surrendered to troops at Damboa in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. They claimed to have escaped the terrorist camp due to troops intensive offensive in the general area. Also, JAS fighters surrendered to troops at Damboa in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. He claimed that his motivation to surrender was due to military offensive in the Sambisa forest area. Consequently, within the weeks in review troops recovered 17 AK47 rifles, 1 AK49 rifle, 8 SMGs, 15 grenades rifles, 2 pump action guns, 1 LMG, 1 Ma rifle, 4 AA guns, 2 AA barrel, 12 dane guns, 38 AK47 magazines, 2 double barrel guns, 3,896 rounds of .50 inch, 2,189 rounds of 12.7mm, 1,475 rounds of 9mm, 86 rounds of 12.7mm x 108API, 183 rounds of shilka, 60 rounds of 40mm BGL, 2 rounds of 7.62mm x 39 B/SP, 34 cartons of sig pistol, 125 RPG bombs, 52 x 36 hand grenade, 5 SMK bombs, 13 RPG tubes, 8 x 76mm bombs, 130 SMK grenade (tear gas) 13 x PG 42 grenade, and 247 rounds of 38mm SMK bombs. Others include 15 RPG tail pin, 275 rounds of 7.62mm special, 163 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 440 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 364 rounds of 7.62 x 50mm NATO, 234 rounds of AK49 ammo, 1 G3 skeletal weapon, 2 AK47 working parts, 2 mortar bombs, 2 x 60mm mortar tube, 1 shoulder grenade launcher, 8 propeller charger (155 guns), 2 vickers MBT bore sighting equipment, 1 charge for 125mm, 4 PKT 73mm, PG9 base, 3 fuses for 105, 2 crap for AK47 rifle (police type), 1 scrap FN magazine, 194 fuses for 122mm D30 HW bombs, 41 fuse for 155mm bombs, 20 fuse for 82mm mortar, 5 illum fuse, 1 tripod stand, 6 non-electric detonators, 1 tool box containing several weapon parts, 1 SPG stand, 1 lister generator, 1 welding machine, 1 water heater, 1 exhaust, 4 mortar base plates, support weapons spare parts and a large quantity of Improvised Explosive Device making materials.

Other items recovered include nine vehicles, 30 mobile phones, 10 motorcycles, 8 bicycles, four vehicle tyres, 3 GT tyres, 2 grinding machines, 1 sewing machine, medical supplies, 1 wheelbarrow, 30 motor fan belts, 5 bags of grains, 3 bags of sugar, 3 bags of salt, 1 inverter battery, 75 bags of fertilizers, 2 drums of Premium Motor Spirit, 6 gallons of engine oil, 12 hose cables, 8 new tyres, 5 tyre tubes, 13 bicycles chains, 15 bicycles free wheels, 12 air pumps, 8 pedals, four brakes, 1 carton of Maggi seasoning and the sum of Sixty Nine Thousand Five Hundred and Twenty Naira (N69,520.00) only. Troops equally neutralized 26 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, and arrested 25 terrorist logistics suppliers, one terrorist spy and 1 Boko Haram terrorist. Troops also rescued 1 kidnapped Chibok School girls. While a total of 511 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province and members of their families comprising of 99 adult males, 161 adult females and 251 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations. All recovered items, apprehended suspects, and rescued Chibok school girl have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action while the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province family members were profiled and equally handed over to the appropriate authority.

In a related development, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted several air operations at identified terrorist enclaves, camps and logistics geared towards degrading the terrorists. Notably, on 10 May 2023 an air interdiction operation was conducted at identified Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists enclave at Arege. The location was sighted with several terrorists and gun trucks. Accordingly, the location was bombarded and feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized and their gun trucks destroyed in the air strike.

NORTH CENTRAL ZONE

Troops in the North Central zone of the country have continued to clamp down on terrorists and other criminal elements within the joint area of operation. Between 8 and 16 May 2023, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN conducted operational activities within Jos South, Barkin Ladi and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas of Bauchi States. Notably, on 16 May 2023, troops responded to information on an attack at Kubun village in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State by gunmen. Troops on arrival evacuated those that sustained injuries to the hospital for medical attention. Following the incident, troops conducted clearance operations of the general area and arrested 5 suspects and recovered 3 fabricated rifles, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special, 8 cartridges, 3 mobile phones and 5 motorcycles. Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops recovered three fabricated rifles, 2 fabricated pistols, two dane guns, 6 motorcycles, 1 vehicle and 31 rustled cattle. Troops also neutralized 2 terrorists and arrested 25 suspected criminals. All recovered items, arrested suspected criminal and rescued abducted civilians have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

NORTH WEST ZONE

Troop Operation HADARIN DAJI have sustained the onslaught against banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other criminal activities in the North West zone of the country. In furtherance to this, troops conducted raids, clearance and fighting patrols to identify terrorist enclaves at different locations within Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara State, respectively. On 6 May 2023, troops on fighting patrol made contact with terrorists at Keta high ground in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State and following the firefight, troops neutralized 2 terrorists while others fled. Troops further exploited the general area and rescued 10 kidnapped civilians and recovered 1 RPG bomb, 108 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1 telescopic sight and 1 boafeng radio. Also, on 9 May 2023, troops on fighting patrol had a meeting engagement with terrorists at Sauri hill in Tsafe Local Government Area of same state. Following the operation, troops neutralized 2 terrorists while other fled. Troops searched the general area and recovered 10 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 5 AK47 magazines, 7 tear gas, 7 mobile phones, 2 SIM cards, 2 pairs of military camouflage, 3 pairs of combat boot, 1 pair of police uniform, 6 jungle hats, 3 pullover jackets and 1 fragmental jacket among other items.

Equally, on 10 May 2023, troops responded to information on terrorists activities at Dirin Daji in Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Following a fire fight, the criminals fled. Troops exploited the general area and recovered 2 Ak47 rifles, 2 AK47 rifles magazines loaded with 47 rounds of 7.62mm special and 1 Improvised rocket launcher. Also, on 12 and 14 May 2023, troops raided some terrorists camps and enclaves within Birni Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State and made contact with the terrorists. During the engagement, troops neutralized 2 terrorists while other fled. Following the operation, troops recovered 2 locally fabricated pistols, 4 dane guns, 13 motorcycles, 2 pairs of woodland camouflages, 1 fragmental jacket, 1 generator and 2 mobile phones. Also, on 14 May 2023, troops responded to information on terrorists trying to attack Kurna village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State and following a fire fight, troops neutralized 1 terrorist while other fled. Troops recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 2 AK47 magazines and 1 mobile phone.

Also, on 16 May 2023, troops responded to information of a suspected terrorists collaborator conveying food items to a terrorists leader. Troops arrested the suspect and recovered 6 bags of suya beans, 2 eagle generators, 1 mobile phone, 1 motorcycle and the sum of N71,500.00 only.

Consequently, within the weeks in focus, troops in the North West Zone recovered 7 AK47 rifles, 4 dane guns, 2 locally fabricated pistols, 1 improvised rocket launcher, 1 RPG bomb, 74 rounds of 7.62mm special, 108 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1 telescopic sight, 10 AK47 magazines, 7 tear gas, 1 fragmental jacket, 12 pairs of woodland camouflage, 3 pairs of combat boots, 6 jungle hats, 1 pair of police uniform, 3 pullover jacket, 6 desert camouflage, 10 desert camouflage T shirt, 14 woodland jungle hats, 16 desert jungle hats and 2 desert boots. Others are 18 mobile phones, 3 leg chains, 3 generator sets, 6 bags of soya beans, 3 crates of soft drinks, 3 bags of bread, 2 SIM cards, 19 motorcycles, 108 rustled cattle and the sum of Eighty Two Thousand and Fifty Naira (N82,050.00) only. Troops also neutralized 12 terrorists and arrested 26 suspected criminals as well as rescued 24 kidnapped civilians. All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued civilians have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

Equally, the air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted air interdiction operation at Dutsin, Sauri high ground in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on 9 May 2023. This was following report by ground troops on the sighting of armed terrorists at the foot of the high ground. Consequently, the target was bombarded and feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized in the airstrike. Furthermore, on 10 May 2023, the air component of Operation WHIRL PUNCH conducted air interdiction operation at Sabon Birnin in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The operation was carried out following reports of sighting suspected terrorists on 7 motorcycles fleeing North West of Sabon Birnin. Accordingly, the targets was engaged, neutralizing the terrorists. In another air operation, an air strike was conducted at Warari and Sambo in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, sequel to INTEL of terrorists activities at the locations. Accordingly, the locations were attacked with bombs and rockets and the terrorists neutralized.

SOUTH SOUTH ZONE

The land, maritime and air component of the Joint Task Force Operation DELTA SAFE have sustained the fight against oil theft and other criminal element in the zone. Accordingly, troops conducted patrols, raids, anti-illegal oil refining and swap buggies operations at different locations within Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States respectively, aimed at denying oil theft and other criminal elements freedom of action, thereby creating an enabling environment for economic activities to thrive within the zone. On 11 May 2023, following a tip- off, troops responded to info about one AK 47 rifle concealed by a suspected cultist who died during a cult clash at NKWOK Community in ETIM EKPO LGA of AKWA IBOM State.

On arrival at the scene, troops conducted cordon and search ops at the residence of the late cultist and recovered the AK 47 rifle, one empty magazine and 2 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo. Consequently, within the weeks in focus troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in the conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP and other operations within the South South zone discovered and destroyed 38 illegal refining sites, 24 wooden boats, 169 storage tanks, 152 ovens and 19 dugout pits. Troops equally, recovered 551,500 litres of crude oil, 394,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 16 vehicles, 4 motorcycles, 1 tricycle, 2 pumping machine, 1 outboard engine, 1 generator, 1 speed boat, 4 weapons and 132 assorted ammunitions, while 29 economic saboteurs were also arrested. All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action. Additionally, it is worthy to mention that the sum of Four Hundred and Forty Eight Million Three Hundred and Thirty Eight Seven Thousand Seven Hundred Seventy Naira (N448,387,770.00) only were denied the oil thefts

Relatedly, the air component of Operation DELTA SAFE conducted series of air operation within the joint area of operation. Notably, an air interdiction was conducted at Abacheke general area. The location was observed to be active with illegal oil bunkering activities. Consequently, the target was struck, destroying all illegal refining equipment at the location.

SOUTH EAST ZONE

Troops of Operation UDO KA have sustained the offensive against the outlawed Indigenous people of Biafra/Eastern Security Network and other criminal activities in the South East zone of the country. Operational activities were conducted at different locations within Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States respectively. The operations were aimed at restoring peace and normalcy to the general area of operations. On 8 May 2023, troops conducted raid operation to identified Indigenous people of Biafra terrorist camp in Mpu village in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. During the operation, troops arrested 5 suspected terrorists. On the same day, troops while on patrol made contact with suspected terrorist who mounted a road blocks along Road Ishiagu-Agwu in same Local Government Area of same state. On sighting troops, the terrorists opened fire and following a fire fight, troops neutralized 1 of the terrorist while other fled into the bush with gun shorts wound.

Also, on 8 May 2023, troops responded to activities of kidnappers attack on motorists along Road Nimbo-Opanda in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State. On sighting the troops, the suspects fled into the bush with the kidnapped victims. Troops pursued the criminals and rescued the 4 kidnapped civilians. Troops also recovered 1 truck and 2 motorcycles. Equally, on 10 May 2023, troops raided a suspected terrorists hideout within Ohafia general area in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. During the operations troops arrested a suspected Indigenous people of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminal who has been on the security watch list. Accordingly, within the weeks in focus, troops recovered 8 mobile phones, 4 motorcycles and 1 truck. Troops also neutralized 2 terrorist, arrested 7 suspected terrorist and rescued 4 kidnapped civilians. All recovered items, apprehended suspects and rescued civilians were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

On a final note, I wish to once again convey the military high command commendations on the unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country. The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country. Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the members Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas. Thank you all for your attention and GOD bless.”