Wike’s Successor, Fubara Reels Out Administration’s Plans 

The Rivers State Governor-elect, Siminialayi Fubara, has reeled out part of what his administration intends to do after inauguration.

According to him, part of what his government would be doing is to partner with the Federal Government to boost the state’s economy.

Naija News gathered that Fubara’s plans were contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Chris Finebone.

The commissioner at a briefing in Port Harcourt also gave a run down of the inauguration of the incoming administration.

Finebone, who is also the Chairman, Media and Publicity Sub Committee of the inauguration committee, submitted that “Although this event is to brief you on the events for the inauguration, we will not attempt to enter into the mind of the incoming Governor.

“However, we will be able to say based on the things that he has put out as his manifesto that the new administration to all intents and purposes is focused on creating an economically viable Rivers State.

“There have been specific pronouncements with regards to trying to encourage a bit more with regards to seaports, liaison with the Federal Government to ensure a blue economy.”

He noted that the seaports are exclusively on the Federal Government’s list, “But from what the incoming governor has said there will be a lot of collaboration between the state and the Federal Government to ensure a more economically viable state.

“There will also be a focus on Infrastructural development that will encourage small businesses, and there is a focus on Agriculture as a means to encourage small businesses.

“In his manifesto, he has spoken about opening up and freeing up land, so that there will be a land tenure that will make it possible for people to turn their lands into wealth.”

The commissioner further said the governor-elect, “will bring to bear his expertise and experience as a financial manager.

“So we can be sure of sound financial management in the next administration. Also going by his experience the public sector is going to see a lot of revamping.”