Why NNPP Failed To Challenge Tinubu’s Victory – Buba Galadima

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, says the party refused to challenge the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal due to the lack of funds.

Naija News reports the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, are challenging Tinubu’s victory at the tribunal.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News on Thursday, Galadima stated that the performance of the NNPP was measured solely on its credibility and monetary resources.

Galadima added the party lacked enough resources to challenge the outcome of the presidential election, hence the reason the party is not in court.

He said: “First, we have to place on record that it’s the PDP that has expelled both Kwankwaso and myself. So we wouldn’t have been in a race just to stop them from winning an election.

“But we also know that even going to court entails a lot of resources which we didn’t have. Our performance was measured solely on our credibility and not on the deep pocket.

“For anybody to go to court to challenge an election, that person must have not less than N5 billion naira. We don’t have that money to do that.”