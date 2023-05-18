What I Will Do If Tinubu Invites Me For Talks – LP’s Apapa

The factional chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa has revealed his stance on potential reconciliation talks with President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In an interview on Arise Television, Apapa stated that he would consult with the party’s executive before making any decisions regarding the invitation.

Apapa said, “Before I honour him, I will consult the executive of the party, so if they ask me to go ahead, I will do. If the executive says go ahead, it becomes our position.”

Apapa emphasized that any decision made would not be solely his position, but rather the collective decision of the party.

“All of us will collectively go and see him. That is if we have the mandate of the house that we are going to see him,” he added.

Party Leadership Dispute

Apapa’s faction has been in conflict with the suspended National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, regarding the party’s leadership.

The clash between factions of the LP occurred in court, where Apapa was subsequently taken into protective custody by security operatives at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Naija News had earlier reported that Apapa while expressing his displeasure threatened to expose Obi, suggesting that Obi appears to be siding with Abure.

Apapa’s statements come following the adjournment of the Presidential Election Petition Court’s pre-hearing session until Friday.