UN Sends Message To Governors-elect Ahead Of May 29

The United Nations (UN) has asked governors-elect to fulfill their campaign promises to the people once they have gotten into office.

This was the position of the UN. Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, on Thursday at the 2023 Nigeria Governors’ Forum induction for new and returning State Governors held May 14-17 2023, in Abuja.

According to her, the first term is usually fast and the second term of office is even faster, therefore, governors-elect should ensure they deliver their campaign promises before leaving office.

Mohammed, as gathered by Naija News from a statement issued by the UN Information Centre on Thursday, said state governors under the Nigerian constitution have the authority and the responsibility to deliver on critical foundations of infrastructure and basic services leading to social and economic development.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General, acknowledged the fact that the resource constraints were very real and that prioritising, phasing and levering other partnerships would be key.

She itemised four key areas of concentration where action and attention are urgently needed.

Mohammed submitted that “The first term goes very fast, and the second term even faster. Campaign promises made must be delivered, and that’s hard. It requires an effective team, one that can deliver on those promises that have been made.

“The only way to build a more cohesive nation and a more harmonious world is to deliver better for people: Better services, better opportunities, better safety, better government, and a healthier environment.

“First, you will need institutional capacity. Secondly, you will need trusted partnerships. Thirdly, financing the means of implementation; and fourthly, the area that is most in your hands: leadership.

“Our Resident Coordinators and our UN Country Teams are here in Nigeria at your service but also across borders in the continent. And the new Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the United Nations and the Government of Nigeria, which is the bedrock of our collaboration and shared pursuit of the SDGs but also of the African Union’s 2063 Agenda.”

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the Forum, and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, said the induction seminar was organised to support the new governors in developing the essential skills for democratic governance.

Tambuwal said, “To kickstart this post-election democratic process, we have invited governance experts, bureaucrats, and entrepreneurs, within and outside the shores of this country, to share their expertise on democratic governance in a diverse political economy with unique peculiarities in the modern governance framework.”