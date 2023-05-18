Too Much To Say – Kanayo O Kanayo Speaks On Saint Obi’s Death

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has taken to social media to grieve over the demise of his colleague, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi.

Naija News reported that the thespian died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the home of one of his siblings at 13 Metropolitan Street in Tudun Wada, Jos.

The corpse of the 57-year-old actor has been taken to the morgue at the Jos Uniniverty Teaching Hospital (JUTH) with his family yet to release an official statement.

Speaking of his the death, Kanayo via his Instagram page shared a photo of the late actor, mourning his demise.

He also described Saint Obi as a humble person.

He wrote: “Too much to say. Too much to learn. May we all live to a good old age. Good night St Obi. May your humility grant you a peaceful passage to the saints eternal.”

Series Of Events That Led To Saint Obi’s Death Revealed

Meanwhile, movie producer, Zik Zulu Okafor, has opened up on the death of his colleague, Saint Obi, and his exit from the Nollywood industry.

Naija News reports that Zik, who is a former President of the Association of Movie Producers in Nigeria, recounted how Saint Obi’s marriage took him away from his friends in a lengthy article on social media.

In the article, Okafor revealed the deceased married a top executive in a telecommunication company and her siblings always saw him as a gold digger.

The filmmaker claimed that many friends were unaware of the marriage as the actor didn’t invite them or informed them about his three children’s delivery or birthdays.

According to him, Saint Obi was always harassed by his wife’s siblings and this eventually led to the end of the marriage.

Okafor disclosed that the actor became sick in mid-2022 following their divorce sage and his health deteriorated before he was taken to his sibling’s home in Jos.

He noted that Saint Obi sold some of his properties to take care of his health and also underwent three surgery before he finally died.