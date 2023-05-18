Tinubu’s Inauguration Programme On May 29th Unveiled

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has unveiled the Inauguration Programme for the 16th President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the media aide to the President-elect, Bayo Onanuga, made the disclosure in a post via Twitter.

According to the program shared on his page, there are a series of events that would herald Tinubu’s inauguration, however, the major event will begin on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

See the programme below:

Don’t Let Your Ignorance Create Problems For Tinubu

Meanwhile, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has slammed the media aide to the President-lect, Bayo Onanuga, over his comment on Organised Labour.

Naija News reports that the TUC was reacting to a news report credited to Onanuga that the organised labour is heavily partisan and therefore has lost all moral rights to be a judge in the post-election legal tussle.

Onanuga was quoted to have said: “The NLC and TUC are already heavily partisan and therefore have lost all moral rights to be a judge in the post-election legal fights. Looking at the future, I don’t even know how the NLC and TUC can now claim to represent all Nigerian workers having fully embraced the Labour Party, LP.”

In a statement on Wednesday by its President and Secretary General, Festus Osifo and Nuhu Toro, respectively, the TUC advised Onanuga not to create problems for his principal by his sheer ignorance.

The union said Onanuga was wrong to have challenged the legitimacy of the TUC and NLC to adequately represent Nigerian workers because they identified with the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.