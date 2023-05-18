Those Planning To Disrupt Tinubu’s May 29 Swearing-In Now Fighting Themselves – Keyamo

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, asserted that some persons plotting to stop the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are now fighting themselves.

Naija News reports that Tinubu would be sworn-in as Nigeria’s next president on May 29, barring a last decision.

Eleven days before the event, Keyamo took to his Twitter page today to assert that God has sent confusion in the midst of those planning to disrupt the swearing-in of the President-elect.

Keyamo described the rancour between the said camp as a miracle, claiming that God set the confusion amongst them.

“God has set confusion in the midst of those who were planning to disrupt the swearing-in of @officialABAT on May 29th. They are now fighting publicly amongst themselves and disrupting their own affairs to the extent that the court did not even recognise any of them. Miracle do dey tire Jesus?” Keyamo wrote on the microblogging platform.

Meanwhile, the factional National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has announced that he will storm the Presidential Petition Tribunal again on Friday despite the harassment he faced on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that Apapa who had earlier fought with members of the party over a seat in the courtroom was booed out of the court by supporters of the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure.

The court refused to recognize the two factions and adjourned the hearing to Friday, May 19.

However, speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Thursday, Apapa vowed to appear in court on Friday.

He also accused the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, and the suspended National Chairman, Julius Abure of allegedly sponsoring thugs to beat him out of the Presidential Petition Tribunal on Wednesday.

According to him, he was in the court on Wednesday because “it was my responsibility as the authentic acting National Chairman of the party to exercise my authority as representative of the party.”