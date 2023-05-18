There Will Be An Inauguration On 29th Of May, Buhari Will Confer GCFR, GCON Honours On Tinubu, Shettima – SGF Gives Update

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration date, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, May 25, confer the National Honours of GCFR and GCON respectively on President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima.

This was made known on Thursday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Committee during a World Press Conference in Abuja.

Mustapha during the press conference to bring the public up to speed on the programmes of activities planned for the 2023 Presidential Inauguration assured that nothing would stop the inauguration from taking place as planned.

He announced the theme for the inauguration as ‘Nigeria: Better Together.’

“Let me say without any fear of contradiction, there will be an Inauguration on 29th of May. We will proceed with the inauguration of President-elect Tinubu and the litigation will continue. Our Constitution and Electoral Act have dealt with that. Our laws are sacrosanct,” the SGF submitted.

Security Arrangements

Speaking about security arrangements for the inauguration, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungonu (retd), said all necessary things are already in place and arrangements have been concluded for the accreditation and issuance of passes and identity documents for all security agents.

He warned those who have no business around the vicinity of the event to steer clear but added that they are not envisaging any negative occurrence during the handover ceremony.

He said: “My only advice is that if you have no business in security, you need not be near the vicinity of the programme, especially on the Inauguration Day.

“The most important thing I need to convey to you is that we do not envisage anything that will be adverse or negative. So I urge everybody to be calm and the people who use social media, please understand this to our visitors, especially those who come from other countries as well. It’s time to learn much more.”